Lovlina Borgohain handed a direct entry to the 2021 World Boxing Championships

Today at 9:56 AM
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has been given a direct entry to the 2021 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. The other members of the Indian contingent will be selected based on the results of the women’s national boxing championships in Hisar, Haryana.
The Indian pugilists would be eager to make amends for the relatively poor show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when they appear for the 2021 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships, later this year. The Indian contingent will be selected based on the performance at the women’s national boxing championships in Hisar, Haryana.
However, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been given a direct entry to the global event, with her also set to skip the national championships. On the other hand, the gold medallist of all the events, except the 69kg category (Lovlina Borgohain has already qualified) will earn a ticket to the world championships.
“The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA Women’s World Championships except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships,” stated BFI (Boxing Federation of India).
Apart from this, the silver medal winners of the nationals will be also called up for the national camp ahead of the world championships.
The national championships will be held from October 21-27, while the world championships is scheduled for December, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.