Women's boxing World Championship to take place in December, in Istanbul

"Gender equality is one of our main goals in the sport of boxing. I am happy to confirm that prize money for the medalists will be exactly the same as for Men's World Championships. For the first time in AIBA's 75-year history, medal winners will be rewarded with significant prize money from AIBA. The prize money fund has been set at $2,4 million USD for 12 weight categories. The prize for first place is $100 000 USD. Silver medalists receive $50 000 USD, and both bronzes in each weight category receive $25 000 USD," Kremlev added.