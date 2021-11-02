Preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics has already begun, states Jamuna Boro

Today at 1:59 PM
Assam’s Jamuna Boro, who recently claimed a bronze medal in the 54kg category at the National Boxing Championships, is now setting her eyes on qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Assam-based athlete also won a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.
India’s boxing contingent was fairly disappointed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with only Lovlina Borgohain bringing home a medal. Also hailing from Assam, Jamuna Boro, is also taking baby steps to glory, signing off with a bronze medal win at the 2019 AIBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in Ulan Ude, Russia.
After the pandemic break, the pugilist has stormed back into the ring once again, with a bronze medal in the 54kg category of the recently concluded National Boxing Championships. However, with the momentum gained, she is aiming for greater heights right now, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Asian Games round the corner. But, her biggest target remains the 2024 Paris Olympics, for which she has already started preparations.
“Our preparation for the Paris Olympics has already begun. I hope to do well during upcoming tournaments like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games. Winning in these tournaments is really important. Currently, my focus is only on 2024 and I am preparing myself accordingly so that I can compete at the next Olympics,” said Jamuna Boro, during an interview with the IndianExpress.
Despite fielding nine boxers, the Indian boxing contingent returned with just one medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Throwing light into the matter, Jamuna stated that everyone had put it enough effort to succeed at that level, but is sure that more medals will follow in the next edition.
“I won’t say there was anything wrong. All the athletes have put in so much effort, it is a prestigious event and every player wants to succeed there. Many Indian players won medals at the Olympics and we are happy. I am sure this will influence more players and next time we will be able to bring home more medals for the country,” she added.
