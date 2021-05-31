2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Pooja Rani claim consecutive gold, Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi settle for silver

Today at 3:00 PM
Pooja Rani successfully defended her gold medal at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai, while Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi claimed silver medals in their respective categories. Three Indian boxers - Amit Panghal (52kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) will be in action on Monday.
Indian boxer Pooja Rani overcame the likes of Mavluda Movlonova in the women’s 75kg event with a one-sided 5-0 win to clinch a gold medal and also defend her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships. The Uzbek contender was ill-at-ease from the start, with Pooja putting continuously keeping her opponent under pressure. Eventually, Mavluda succumbed to a loss.
On the other hand, six-time World Champion Mary Kom suffered a defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the women’s 51kg gold medal match to settle for a silver medal. The Tokyo-bound Indian pugilist lost the final 2-3, by a split decision. Lalbuatsaihi, also aiming for gold in the women’s 64kg category, finished the competition with a silver medal after a loss to Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan by a 2-3 margin.
However, India’s campaign at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships is far from over, with Amit Panghal (52kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) all set to feature in the gold medal matches of their respective categories on Monday.
