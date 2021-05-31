2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Pooja Rani claim consecutive gold, Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi settle for silver

On the other hand, six-time World Champion Mary Kom suffered a defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the women’s 51kg gold medal match to settle for a silver medal. The Tokyo-bound Indian pugilist lost the final 2-3, by a split decision. Lalbuatsaihi, also aiming for gold in the women’s 64kg category, finished the competition with a silver medal after a loss to Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan by a 2-3 margin.