2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa enter summit clash

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) entered the gold medal match of their respective categories in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai, on Friday. Meanwhile, Sanjeet (91kg) also overcame over last year’s silver medallist Sanjar Tursunov on Uzbekistan to set up a title clash.
Tokyo-bound athlete Amit Panghal overcame the likes of Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov 5-0 in the semi-finals, having staged a fitting comeback after conceding a flurry of attacks from his opponent in the opening round. The Indian will be up against reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov next week.
Shiva Thapa, contesting in the men’s 64kg category, bossed his way against the top-seeded defending champion Bakhodor Usmonov of Tajikistan to claim the bout with a 4-0 verdict. He will lock horns with Mongolia’s Asian Games silver medallist Baatarsukh Chinzorig.
Meanwhile, Sanjeet (91kg), also joined his compatriots in the finals with a 5-0 rout over last year’s silver medallist Sanjar Tursunov on Uzbekistan. India is already assured of a record medals tally in the ongoing tournament.
Five Indian women - including six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) also won their respective semi-final bouts and entered the summit clash on Thursday.
