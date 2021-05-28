2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Five Indian women, including Mary Kom, enter gold medal match

Today at 3:23 PM
Six-time world champion and Tokyo-bound boxer Mary Kom reached the final of the women’s 51kg event at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. Sakshi also fought her way to the title bout in her 54kg, while Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama also entered gold medal matches.
The Indian boxing team was already assured of a record tally in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. On Thursday, five Indian women stormed into the finals of their respective categories and ensured at least silver medal finishes in each, in addition to the five bronze medals the contingent have already won.
Six-time world champion Mary Kom reached the final of the women’s 51kg event after winning over Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia. On the other hand, Sakshi punched above her weight to outclass top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman in the semi-finals of the 54kg category.
Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), who made her tournament debut, put up a splendid fight against Kuwait’s Noura Almutairi, following which the latter conceded the bout in the second round. She will be up against Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan in the final. Anupama entered the title round with a 4-1 win over Uzbekistan’s Mokhira Abdullaeva in the 81kg+ category.
However, Tokyo-bound pugilists Lovlina Bogohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) crashed out in the semi-finals of their respective categories. Monika (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg) also settled for bronze medals after losing their last four fixtures.
Five Indian men - Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) - will be in action in their respective semi-final bouts.
