Tokyo-bound Indian boxers, including Mary Kom to train in Pune

With the current COVID-19 situation taking a toll on the preparations of the Tokyo-bound athletes, the BFI (Boxing Federation of India) had decided to shift their base to Italy. But, the travel ban imposed by the European country has drained such expectations for the time being, with the offer eventually rejected.

However, three of the four women’s boxers, including Olympic medallist Mary Kom , set to feature at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics , will now train at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune. Apart from the legendary pugilist, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will also join her after recovering from Covid-19.

"The training was thrown haywire after the suspension of Delhi camp but, hopefully, it will now get back on track. I might even train with the men boxers who are there at ASI, I routinely train like that to be in good shape," said Mary Kom.

The boxers will be placed in three separate groups, with two sparring partners each to make sure that the risk of infection is minimal. Mary Kom, however, with not have the likes of her personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav by her side, who is still in isolation after contracting COVID-19.