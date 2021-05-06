Tokyo-bound Indian boxers, including Mary Kom to train in Pune

Today at 4:45 PM
Three Tokyo-bound women’s boxers, including Olympic medallist Mary Kom, will be training at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune, after the national camp was suspended owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi. So far, nine pugilists have qualified for the Games, which is set to kick-start in July.
With the current COVID-19 situation taking a toll on the preparations of the Tokyo-bound athletes, the BFI (Boxing Federation of India) had decided to shift their base to Italy. But, the travel ban imposed by the European country has drained such expectations for the time being, with the offer eventually rejected.
However, three of the four women’s boxers, including Olympic medallist Mary Kom, set to feature at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will now train at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune. Apart from the legendary pugilist, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will also join her after recovering from Covid-19.
"The training was thrown haywire after the suspension of Delhi camp but, hopefully, it will now get back on track. I might even train with the men boxers who are there at ASI, I routinely train like that to be in good shape," said Mary Kom.
The boxers will be placed in three separate groups, with two sparring partners each to make sure that the risk of infection is minimal. Mary Kom, however, with not have the likes of her personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav by her side, who is still in isolation after contracting COVID-19.
"I am leaving today, looking forward to it. Chhote will come in a while so it will be fine. I hope to get vaccinated also during my time there," added the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist.
