Boxam International 2021 | Manish Kaushik claim gold medal, others settle for silver

Indian boxer Manish Kaushik claimed a gold medal in the 63 kg event at the ongoing 35th Boxam International Tournament, in Castellon, Spain. Meanwhile, all the other five Indians who featured in the meet last Sunday walked away with individual silver medals in their respective categories.
Indian boxers were featuring in a competitive meet after a long time, with International events stalled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Much to the amaze, most of the pugilists reached the title-match of their respective categories, apart from six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, who was knocked out in the semi-final.
India’s Manish Kaushik claimed a gold medal in the mens' 63 kg event last Sunday, having the better of Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan. On the other hand, each of the five other Indians in action last Sunday walked away with a silver medal in their respective categories to add to the tally.
Mohammed Hussamuddin bowed out in the summit clash of the 57kg category event after giving a walkover to Jean-Paul Rivera of Puerto Rico, although the reason was not known. Vikas Krishan, competing in the 69kg category, went down in a hard-fought battle to Spain’s Youba Sissokho.
Among the women, Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Jasmine (57kg) all claimed silver medals in their categories. Simranjit Kaur was forced not to take the ring for the top medal event after semi-final opponent Kiria Tapia tested positive for Covid-19, even though the Indian returned with a negative test.
"Because of local government regulations, she (Simranjit Kaur) could not compete," said Indian women's boxing's high-performance director Rafaelle Bergamasco, from Castellon, as reported by PTI.
