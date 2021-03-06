Boxam International 2021 | MC Mary Kom bows out in semi-final, rest nine make it to summit clash

Today at 8:08 PM
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom was defeated by Virginia Fuchs in the semi-final of the ongoing Boxam International tournament, in Castellon, Spain. On the other hand, nine of the other boxers from India have made a cut to the finals in their respective categories in the tourney.
The Boxam International tournament, in Castellon, will mark the comeback of most of the top Indian boxers after a one-year hiatus following the Covid-19 outbreak. MC Mary Kom, also part of the Indian contingent started her campaign on a high and reached the semi-finals in style, but was eliminated in the last four clashes by USA-based pugilist Virginia Fuchs in a split decision.
Meanwhile, in the 75 kg category, India’s Pooja Rani had the better of 2016 Rio Olympics candidate Atheyna Bylon by unanimous decision, while Simrajit Kaur emerged victorious over Puerto Rico's Kiria Tapi in the 60kg category. Jasmine also progressed to the title round, with a victory over Italian Sirine Charaabi in the 57kg category by a split verdict.
Among the men, Vikas Krishan passed the semi-final hurdle by pinning down two-time world championship bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov in a split decision in the 69 kg category. In the 63kg event, Manish Kaushik had the better of Frenchman Lounes Hamraoui, while Ashish Kumar (75 kg category) defeated Romania’s Dumitru Vicol. On the other hand, Lithuania's Jonas Jazevicius was shown the door by Satish Kumar in the 91kg event. All the above three matches were won by split decisions.
Olympian Sumit Sangwan strolled over France’s Raphael Monny by a unanimous decision in the 81 kg category while the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin scripted a win over Panama's Orlando Martinez in the 57 kg event by a split decision.
