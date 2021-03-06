Boxam International 2021 | MC Mary Kom bows out in semi-final, rest nine make it to summit clash

Among the men, Vikas Krishan passed the semi-final hurdle by pinning down two-time world championship bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov in a split decision in the 69 kg category. In the 63kg event, Manish Kaushik had the better of Frenchman Lounes Hamraoui, while Ashish Kumar (75 kg category) defeated Romania’s Dumitru Vicol. On the other hand, Lithuania's Jonas Jazevicius was shown the door by Satish Kumar in the 91kg event. All the above three matches were won by split decisions.