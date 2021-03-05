Boxam International 2021 | Satish Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Sumit Sangwan enter medal rounds

Today at 8:09 PM
Indian boxers Satish Kumar and Ashish Kumar entered the semi-finals of the 35th Boxam International Tournament in their respective categories in Castellon, Spain. Meanwhile, Sumit Sangwan also qualified for the medal rounds with a 4-1 win over Belgium’s Mohor El Ziad in the 81 kg category.
Satish Kumar, competing in the +91 kg category and the first super heavyweight boxer to qualify for the Olympics had the better of Denmark's Givskov Nielsen in the quarter-final with scores of 5-0 to enter the last-four round.
2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75 kg) scripted a win over Italy’s Remo Salvatti in a split 4-1 verdict to set-up up a date for the medal rounds. Sumit Sangwan (81 kg) also ascended to the top-four of the tourney having thrashed Belgium’s Mohor El Ziad 4-1.
With the latest entries, a total of 10 pugilists from India have now qualified for the semi-finals. On Thursday, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and the Tokyo-bound duo of Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Vikas Krishan (69kg) entered the medal rounds with emphatic victories.
But, unexpectedly, world no. 1 in the 52 kg category – Amit Phangal was eliminated from the tournament by European Games gold-medallist Gabriel Escobar. Among the women boxers, Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and debutant Jasmine (57kg) and six-time world champion are in the last-four stage.
