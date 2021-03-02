2021 Tokyo Olympics | Certainly want to be in top-5 countries in boxing, asserts Ajay Singh

Boxing has been one of India’s strengths in multi-sports events in the recent past, with Vijender Singh claiming a Bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics – setting the tone for future generations. As for now, nine boxers have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – the biggest contingent so far for India in the sports.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh, who already served the post for four years, revealed that their initial aim was to put Indian Boxing on the world stage, which has been massively successful so far. Going forward, the governing body wants to take it to the next level and emerge as one of the top-5 nations in the world in Boxing.

“The first term was all about re-establishing India on a global stage. It was just about putting the building blocks in place and the results were pretty good. Our global rankings went up, we are definitely in the top-10 countries in boxing now,” said Ajay Singh, as reported by the Olympic Channel.

“In the second term, we need to take it to the next level. We certainly want to be in the top-5 countries in boxing in the world. For that, we will leave no stone unturned. We will make sure that out boxers get the best possible training, best possible coaching. Best possible nutrition, sports science and international championships,” added the manager.