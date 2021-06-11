Former Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh passes away

Today at 2:22 PM
Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday at his residence in Sekta Mayai Leikai, in Imphal after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. The 1998 Asian Games gold medallist in the men’s bantamweight category, had also tested positive for Covid-19 last year, but he recovered.
Having made his international debut back in 1997, boxer Dingko Singh’s impact was instant as he emerged victorious in the King’s Cup in Thailand, the same year. It was in the following year that he hogged overnight attention by bagging a gold medal in the men’s bantamweight category at the 1998 Asian Games, in Bangkok.
Bowing out of the game several years before, the legendary pugilist passed away at the age of 47 at his residence Sekta Mayai Leikai, in Imphal, after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. He was survived by his wife Babai Nagangom, a son and a daughter. Dingko was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1998 and the Padma Shri Award in 2013. Condolences poured in from all corners as soon as the news of his demise surfaced on Thursday.
“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko’s gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko,” Tweeted Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.