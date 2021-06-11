Former Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh passes away

Bowing out of the game several years before, the legendary pugilist passed away at the age of 47 at his residence Sekta Mayai Leikai, in Imphal, after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. He was survived by his wife Babai Nagangom, a son and a daughter. Dingko was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1998 and the Padma Shri Award in 2013. Condolences poured in from all corners as soon as the news of his demise surfaced on Thursday.