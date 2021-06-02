2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian boxers to travel abroad for three-week training camp ahead of Games

Today at 2:14 PM
Olympic-bound Indian boxers will travel abroad to undergo a three-week training camp before heading for the 2021 Tokyo Games. A total of nine boxers, including five men and four women, have qualified for the mega event, which is India’s biggest ever contingent at the quadrennial event so far.
The core group of Indian boxers recently returned to India after a successful outing at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai, finishing with a record tally of 15 medals. However, the only Olympic -bound gold medal winner among the lot was Pooja Rani, who claimed top honours in the women’s 75kg event.
Currently enjoying a much-needed break, the nine Tokyo-bound pugilists will soon travel abroad for a three-week training camp before returning to India and fly to Tokyo five-seven days prior to the start of the event. As per the reports, the details of the trip, including the venue, has not been finalised yet.
“We will go abroad for training. The discussions are on and the place will be finalised in the next few days. It will be a three-week camp. We will come back to India to fine tune a few things, and then head to Tokyo five-seven days before the Games,” said Santiago Nieva, as reported by PTI.
Indian Boxing squad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:
Men: Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (91kg).
Women:Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lolliva Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg)
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.