2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Sanjeet secures gold; India finish with record 15 medals

India finished the 2021 Asian Boxing Championship with their best ever tally at the competition, with 15 medals to their credit, including two gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Pooja Rani claimed the other gold medal in the women’s 75kg event, while six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Anupama (81kg) all claimed silver medals in their respective categories.