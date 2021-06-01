2021 Asian Boxing Championships | Sanjeet secures gold; India finish with record 15 medals

Today at 2:01 PM
Sanjeet registered a convincing 4-1 victory over Vassiliy Levit in the final of the 91kg event to hand India’s second gold medal at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championship. The Indian boxing contingent finished with their best-ever medals tally at the continental meet, with 15 medals.
Indian bagged a handful of medals to end their 2021 Asian Boxing Championship campaign on a high, which also handed the Tokyo-bound boxers some valuable preparation time. However, Amit Panghal, one of India’s brightest medal prospects, lost to the reigning world and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan 2-3 in the final of 53kg event to settle for silver.
However, Sanjeet signed off with a convincing 4-1 win over Rio Olympic silver medallist Vassiliy Levit in the final of the men’s 91kg to hand India its second gold medal at the continental event. Shiva Thapa also secured a silver medal in the men’s 64kg event after a loss to Asian Games silver medallist Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia in a split 2-3 decision.
India finished the 2021 Asian Boxing Championship with their best ever tally at the competition, with 15 medals to their credit, including two gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Pooja Rani claimed the other gold medal in the women’s 75kg event, while six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Anupama (81kg) all claimed silver medals in their respective categories.
