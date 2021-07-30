Twitter reacts to Lovlina Borgohain confirming India's second medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Today at 9:37 AM
After Mirabai Chanu won India their first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain confirmed the second one for the country following her win in the quarter final in the Welterweight category. The boxer won via split decision against Taiwan's Nien-Chin Chen in a dominant performance.
Lovlina Borgohain secured 2nd medal for India
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has just won her quarter-final welterweight bout and India's guaranteed another medal. Now it's a question of the colour!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2021
Remember the name! #LovlinaBorgohain . She ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to reach the Semis.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4g1lKPF3Gb— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 30, 2021
Medal confirmed for Lovlina!!!! Great show!!! Amazing amazing amazing— Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 30, 2021
#LovlinaBorgohain assured of medal in boxing after sterling show in quarters. India moving up in medals tally after a week— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 30, 2021
Hail Lovlina Borgohain 💪💪💪💪🤗🤗 She storms into seminals 👍#TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4Indiia pic.twitter.com/a2KZzYId4l— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) July 30, 2021
She will be the only third Indian pugilist to win a medal at Olympics
Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021
Bravo..Super Morning🤗— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 30, 2021
Young Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters into Semi Finals, Assures Medal 🏅 for India💪
She defeated Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien 4-1@LovlinaBorgohai We are proud of you Champ 🐅Play with same spirit..Nation is Cheering for you💪#Tokyo2020 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/D2yFsTu6DG
Olympic debut for @LovlinaBorgohai and she won India a medal. Exceptional! She's only third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win a medal at Olympics. #Tokyo2020 #Boxing— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 30, 2021
Second medal for India @LovlinaBorgohai #Tokyo2020— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 30, 2021
