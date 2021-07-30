 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Lovlina Borgohain confirming India's second medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    Lovlina Borgohain after winning a bout

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:37 AM

    After Mirabai Chanu won India their first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain confirmed the second one for the country following her win in the quarter final in the Welterweight category. The boxer won via split decision against Taiwan's Nien-Chin Chen in a dominant performance.

    Lovlina Borgohain secured 2nd medal for India

    Terrific performance in Olympic debut

    Lovlina is just 23

    Into the semis

    Medal confirmed

    She will be the only third Indian pugilist to win a medal at Olympics

    Lovely morning for Indians

    What a debut for Lovlina

    Bronze assured

