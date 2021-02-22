2021 Tokyo Olympics | Trying my best to avoid Covid-19 virus, asserts Mary Kom

Today at 7:06 PM
Indian boxing sensation Mary Kom revealed that she is trying her best to avoid contacting the Covid-19 virus ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The six-time world champion is set to make her return inside the ring at the Boxam International tournament, in Castellon, Spain from March 1 to 7.
Mary Kom had already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics last year’s Asian qualifiers in Jordan. She’s been out of action following the Covid-19 outbreak, but she is set to return inside the ring at the Boxam International tournament, in Spain. With International tours lined up in the build-up to the Tokyo Games, the six-time world champion revealed that she is trying her best to avoid contacting the Covid-19 virus.
"I was scared (of traveling) and I will still be very cautious and concerned but then how long can you go on fearing? The cycle has to stop at some point. One just has to be sensible to avoid the virus and I am trying my best to be that, wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene like always. But being scared of it, like I was for a long time, perhaps that should not happen," said Mary Kom, to the PTI.
Having stayed at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru only a couple of weeks back, she is raring to unleash her best at the tournament in Castellon from March 1 to 7. In fact, she recovered from dengue recently, having lost muscles during that time. But, Mary Kom underwent 15 days of regimented training to attain her usual weight of 51-52 kgs.
"My body feels good. Like everyone, I also had a rough 2020. The dengue (in December) wreaked havoc. I lost a lot of muscle because of it and my weight had shot up drastically. I was about 57-59 till last month," added the boxer.
"But all it took was 15 days of regimented training (in Bengaluru national camp) and now I am back to my usual weight of 51-52, the muscles are also in shape. I think I am good to go, rest you can ask my coaches for who knows, I could be bragging.”
