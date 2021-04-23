Feels proud to be the first Assamese woman Olympian, states Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain stated that she is proud to become the first Assamese woman to qualify for the Olympics, with her set to feature in the 2021 Tokyo Games. The 23-year old was infected with Covid-19 and was out of action for months, but she stayed positive and recovered from the same.

Lovlina Borgahain secured a Tokyo Olympics berth after edging past Uzbekistan's Maftunakhon Meleiva 5-0 in the quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Thus, she also became the first Assamese woman to qualify for the mega-event, with her slated to take part in the women's 69kg event in Tokyo. "I feel proud that I will be the first Assamese to represent India at the Olympics and make my nation proud. I will make sure to give my best and break my record," she said, during an interview with news18. But, things were not smooth for the pugilist, as she contracted Covid-19 vrius and returned to her hometown to visit her grandmother. As a consequence, she was out of action for months and even missed the 52-day Europe exposure tour that was sanctioned for 16 elite boxers. However, she always remained positive and recovered from the situation. "I had contracted Covid-19, it was challenging time as my health did not allow me to train at all. I tried to keep myself positive and motivated, used to do meditation and I choose to focus on the future possibilities, make myself better," said the 23-year old athlete. "My journey back to fitness was challenging. When I was home, did have problems training as I did not have much equipment in the beginning. I was sent some and could finally get back to training again. Initially after recovering, it was hard to train but slowly and steadily started getting back to form."