21 campers including boxers, coaches and support staff test positive for COVID-19

Today at 5:47 PM
21 campers at the Indira Gandhi sports complex, New Delhi, have been tested positive for COVID-19 that includes Indian women’s boxing’s high-performance coach Raffale Bergamasco and head coach Ali Qamar. None of the Tokyo-bound pugilists have been tested positive, but the training has been halted.
With just less than days left for the mega-event to get underway at the Japanese capital, the boxing national camps have been struck hard by the fresh Covid-19 wave. It was after the precautionary tests conducted at the Boxing camp at the Indira Gandhi sports complex, in New Delhi that 21 campers including players and coaching staff have been tested positive for the deadly virus, even though none of the infected boxers were Tokyo-bound.
"Precautionary COVID tests were conducted at the National Coaching Camp for Elite Women Boxers at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi and 21 campers, including players and coaching staff, have tested positive. None of them however are Olympic-bound boxers," read a Tweet by SAI.
Indian women’s high-performance Rafaelle Bergamasco coach and head coach Ali Qamar are also included in the above list, along with some other assistant coaches, with the name of the boxers not disclosed. Even though none of the Olympic-bound Boxers have contracted the virus, they might have the chance of getting infected during sparring, which is why training has been halted for the time being.
"Both Raffaele and Ali Qamar are positive along with some other assistant coaches. Olympic-bound are not positive but they might have come in contact with those who have tested positive during sparring, this would need more monitoring. Everyone has been quarantined. No training for now" added the source.
