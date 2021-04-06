 user tracker image
sport iconBoxing

    More Options

    Mary Kom, along with other Tokyo-bound pugilists to take part in the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mary Kom won a Bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics

    Mary Kom, along with other Tokyo-bound pugilists to take part in the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:10 PM

    Mary Kom, along with three other Tokyo-bound boxers, are set to take part in the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships, in New Delhi. The entire Indian contingent set to take part in the event are currently attending a national camp in a bio-bubble at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.

    The Indian boxers competed at the 2021 Boxam International tournament in March, which was their first competitive assignment since the pandemic struck. The contingent claimed 10 medals at the tourney that included a Gold medal win from Manish Kaushik in the men’s 63 kg category.

    In spite of the positive results, six-time world champion Mary Kom, one of the favourites, settled for a Bronze medal in the women’s 51kg category losing the semi-final by 1:4 split verdict. But, she is all set to make amends in the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, in New Delhi.

    The BFI (Boxing Federation of India) conducted trials in the non-Olympic categories for the Asian meet, while the Tokyo-bound athletes including Mary Kom were exempted from the same. Kom (51 kg), along with Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games that begin on July 23rd, later this year.

    Among other pugilists, Monica was shortlisted for the 48kg category, while Sakshi will be seen in action in the 54kg category. Jasmine (57 kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64kg), Sweety Bora (81 kg), and Anupama (plus 81kg) complete the Indian contingent for the Boxing meet.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down