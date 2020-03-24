COVID-19 hasn't affected my courage, determination, reveals boxer Amit Panghal

Olympic-bound star boxer Amit Panghal has revealed that Coronavirus hasn’t affected his courage and determination and although he can’t go outside, he is practicing in his house. Panghal follows his daily routine, gets up early in the morning, sanitises his gloves, follows the instructed diet chart.

The whole country is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped Olympic-bound star boxer Amit Panghal from practising and following his daily routine. He gets up early in the morning, sanitises his gloves, follows the instructed diet chart and starts his day in full throttle. He doesn’t have sparring partners now as he trains inside his house in Rohtak. Amit said his family does not bother him when he practices. He doesn’t get a chance to interact with his fellow boxers now but utilises that time to follow his training regime.

“Coronavirus hasn’t affected my courage and determination. I can’t go out but I am practicing much and much more in my house. My family does not bother me when I practice. I don’t get a chance to interact with my fellow boxers now (in person) and I utilise that time to follow my training regime. After every hour, I ensure I wash my hands properly and then sanitise them too. This is the top most thing in my everyday tasks. I have installed sanitiser dispensers in my house and in my training hall as well. I just want to be prepared for every challenge,” said Panghal, reported The Times Of India.

The 24-year-old, who won a silver medal at the World Championships last year, is a big medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics. He has been instructed by the boxing federation to not train outside and take proper measures against the fast-spreading COVID-19.

“I have been asked to take proper rest and be at home due to Coronavirus but I need to be fit as well. When you go out for training, you are automatically involved in physical activities but when you are home and that too for an indefinite period, you need to give yourself more and more time in the ring and gym,” added Panghal.

“I have got a ring made in my house’s hall and I train there. I go on my house’s roof and exercise there. Apart from this, I am focusing more on yoga. This gives me mental strength and helps me focus on my goals,” the Indian boxer said.

At a time when the fate of the Tokyo Olympics is up in the air, Panghal is just trying to stay focused on his goal of winning an Olympic medal, whenever the Games are eventually held. Amit said that he is confident and will live up to the expectations and give his 100 percent at the Olympics.

“I know there are lots of expectations from me and I am confident that I will live up to those expectations. I will give my 100 percent at the Olympics. You feel good when you do something big for your country. My country has given me a lot and I also want to give my country something in return. I am sure of winning a medal at the Olympics. People always remember an Olympic medallist and I want to be on that list," he said.