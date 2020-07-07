Amit Phangal ranked world no.1, Mary Kom secure third spot as per latest AIBA release

Today at 3:56 PM
Amit Phangal has been ranked no.1 in the men’s 52kg weight category as per the latest rankings released by the Amateur Indian Boxing Association (AIBA). Manju Rani was the highest-ranked women’s boxer, securing the second spot in the 48kg category, while Mary Kom was placed third in her category.
It was back in 2019 that the AIBA last released its rankings, when Mary Kom was at the top of the charts in the 48kg category, following her sixth world championship triumph in New Delhi. As per the latest rankings, Amit Phangal is the top-ranked pugilist in the 52kg category, while Manju Rani secured the second spot in the women’s 48kg category. Mary Kom was placed at the third spot in her 51kg category, while Lovlina Borgohain held a similar position in the 69kg weight class.
"I'm very happy and it is a massive confidence booster ahead of the resumption of camp. After a long break, I'll be training in the camp and it is a great feeling to know that I'll be training as the World Number 1. I'm grateful to everyone who has played a role in my career and growth and I'll continue to train with full dedication and push the limits to achieve my goal," said Amit Phangal, to the Times of India.
Asian silver-medallist Kavinder Bisht was placed at the fourth position in the 56 kg category, while Deepak earned the sixth position in the 49kg slot. Manish Kaushik, 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist also cemented a top-10 position, having secured the sixth spot in the 63kg category.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Mary Kom
- Amit Phanghal
- Manju Rani
- Kavinder Singh Bisht
- Commonwealth Games
- World Boxing Championships
- India Boxing Team
- Aiba
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.