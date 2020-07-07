Amit Phangal ranked world no.1, Mary Kom secure third spot as per latest AIBA release

It was back in 2019 that the AIBA last released its rankings, when Mary Kom was at the top of the charts in the 48kg category, following her sixth world championship triumph in New Delhi. As per the latest rankings, Amit Phangal is the top-ranked pugilist in the 52kg category, while Manju Rani secured the second spot in the women’s 48kg category. Mary Kom was placed at the third spot in her 51kg category, while Lovlina Borgohain held a similar position in the 69kg weight class.