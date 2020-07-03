How BFI has provided the perfect blueprint for NSFs to resume national camps

Indian athletes as a whole have been out of action for the past few months, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, but cannot afford to lose out on more practice time with the Tokyo Olympics nearby. BFI is set to resume its national camp with safety measures in place - setting an example for other sports.

If we take a sneak peek into the whereabouts of Indian sports over the last few months, the tale is disappointing, with athletes stranded at home and devoid of training sessions because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Even though physical exercises have kept them busy to a certain extent, the lack of specialized drills has made them out of sorts during the lockdown. It was a few days ago that Joydeep Karmakar, an Olympian said that ‘shooting is like mathematics, if you don’t practice, you lose out a lot.’ That’s applicable for all the other disciplines as well, and with the Tokyo Olympics around the corner, we should hope the athletes do not ‘lose out a lot.’ But, as things stand, they are.

Determination, passion, and the thirst to excel have prompted many athletes to take extreme measures to keep themselves in shape. For instance, swimmer S.P.Likith started training inside an irrigation tank in the absence of a pool, while fencer Bhavani Devi started sparring with a dummy on her roof-top. Innovations were not far behind, with shooters around the world indulging in online shooting tournaments from their home comfort. Meanwhile, paddlers were spotted on the receiving end of a robot which shoots 120 Table Tennis balls per minute. But, these are all makeshift solutions, with its effectiveness bound to an extent, even though deep down, the contingent is aware that everything needs to get back to normal. But the bigger question is - when?

Even though the spread of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in India and is still increasing at an alarming rate, the government has eased the lockdown restrictions. The Sports Ministry has given permission for athletes to avail sports facilities, but the response has not been great. The National Sports Federations (NSFs), in wake of health issues and risk factors, are not inclined to re-start their national camps anytime soon. For instance, Table Tennis camps might not see daylight before August, while wrestlers are braced for an even bigger delay. The NRAI recently listed a core group of 34 shooters, who’ll get priority with the Tokyo Games in sight, but the association is still unsure as to when training might resume. This ‘wait and watch’ game cannot go on forever.

We cannot put the blame entirely on the associations, as the athletes are also quite reluctant to train outdoors in the midst of the global pandemic. The trend is quite visible among the top athletes that have facilities at their disposal within domestic perimeters. However, we do have to realize that not everyone is not privileged enough to enjoy such amenities, which creates a great divide among the contingent. Wrestler Pooja Dhanda and shooter Manu Bhaker were among the league of stars who were not convinced by the proposed return to traditional training methods anytime soon.

“Unless and until they make it extremely compulsory or convince us that it is truly safe, I won’t go for any camp. We have been provided with electronic targets and facilities by SAI so I have been working on that at home. So unless and until there is some big tournament coming up or if the risk of the virus is truly off, I don’t see any reason to go back to training,” said Manu Bhaker, as reported by IANS.

Considering the nature of the Covid-19 virus, non-contact sports like badminton, table tennis, weightlifting or even shooting are in an advantageous position with the possibility of contracting the virus a lot less if camps resume. But, out of the blue, we might see the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) as the first association to resume its national camp. As a matter of fact, the camp for Tokyo-bound pugilists was supposed to commence on June 10 at the National Sports Institute, in Patiala, but they were awaiting permission from the State Government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). As per the latest developments, the boxers can assemble at the venue from July 1.

Things are not anywhere close to normal, with the Sports Ministry laying down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of training camps, with social distancing norms a top priority. More importantly, the boxers won’t be allowed to spar with humans for the time being. But, the additional policies adopted by the BFI apart from the SOPs are quite commendable.

For starters, all the male and female boxers will be brought under a single roof after serving the necessary quarantine period, while each of them will be allotted single rooms with attached bathrooms. As per the BFI, high-intensity workouts would be discouraged untill the situation normalizes as high-intensity training may give rise to relative immunosuppression window of 72 hours where such athlete may be susceptible to viral and bacterial infections thus further suppressing the immune system (high risk of COVID-19 from aerosol/environment). Emergency medical services and diagnostic facilities will be readily available near the training facility.

Furthermore, the boxers are advised to use personal equipment to avoid cross-contact, while the camp would start with minimal strength, possibly in groups of 3-4. A special Covid-19 insurance cover will be provided to the members taking part in the training camp - a welcome move by the BFI (the first NSF to do so). Meanwhile, the boxers have to sign consent forms acknowledging the risk of resumption, which is pretty valid as per the circumstances.

As stated, the BFI has provided all possible facilities for its boxers so that they feel safe during a situation where health hazards are looming over. In the present scenario, where athletes are hesitant to indulge in outdoor training, the policy adopted by the BFI can be a path-breaker, while other National Sports Federations can follow in their footsteps and gradually stride towards restoring normalcy. Athletes might have a change of hearts, especially if safety measures like the above-mentioned are enforced, with the risk minimized to a considerable extent. India is less than 12 months away from the world’s greatest sports spectacle - resuming training camps should be the primary target, especially with no action for several months - and the BFI has provided the country with the perfect blueprint.