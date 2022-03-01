FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers | India lose to New Zealand again, still manage to progress to next round

The Indian men's basketball team was defeated 95-60 by New Zealand in their third FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers Group A match, which took place in Quezon City. Previously, they had lost their first match 101-46 to Kiwis before losing 88-64 to the Philippines.

Despite the disappointing results, the Indian basketball team will finish in the top three of its group and advance to the qualifiers' second round, which will begin in August. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, South Korea, the fourth team in Group A, was disqualified after forfeiting their matches.

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Pranav Singh, and Arvind Krishnan each scored ten points for India against world No. 27 New Zealand. Tom Vodanovich of the New Zealanders was the match's top scorer with 20 points.

India, ranked 80th in the world, got off to a strong start, leading for the majority of the first quarter. However, India, led by Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, let their guard down near the end of the first quarter, going from a 14-12 lead to a 20-24 deficit.

In the second quarter, New Zealand's offence ramped up, and the Indians couldn't keep up. In the second period, the Kiwis scored 28 points while India only managed seven.

After the break, the Indian basketball team came out with renewed vigour, matching their opponents point for point. New Zealand, on the other hand, was able to maintain their large lead and went into the final quarter with a 45-73 lead.

Despite a better effort, India was unable to catch up and was defeated 60-95. On June 30, India will play the Philippines in the final round 1 group match.