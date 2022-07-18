FIBA Asia Cup 2022 | India lose against Lebanon, end campaign without win
Today at 12:38 PM
The Indian men's basketball team's campaign came to an end at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022, after a 63-104 loss against Lebanon in its final Group D match in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. The loss meant that India finished fourth in Group D, while only the top team moves to the quarters.
Prior to this loss, the Indians had lost to New Zealand (100-47) and the Philippines (101-59). Meanwhile, the match against Lebanon did not start on a great note for the Indians, as they were down 4-18 within the first four minutes. The world no.82 team, India, could not provide any sort of resistance as Lebanon increased their lead to 57-23 during half-time.
In the end, the match ended at 104-63 in the favour of Lebanon, as India's campaign finally came to an end, at the championship. Muin Bek Hafeez and Pratyanshu Tomar were the top scorers for India in the match with both of them scoring 11 points each. Amritpal Singh managed to get 10 points under his belt.
On the other hand, Yousef Khayat’s 15 scored crucial points for his team, while Jonathan Alredge got 14. India's best-ever performance at the continental championship came way back in 1975 when they finished fourth. Since then they have failed to make the next round.
