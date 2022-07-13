FIBA Asia Cup | India goes down to New Zealand 47-100
The Indian men's basketball team was blown out by New Zealand by a whopping score of 100-47 in their FIBA Asia Cup 2022 Group D opening on Wednesday in Jakarta. Arvind Kumar led India in scoring with 13 points, followed by Pranav Prince with 10; New Zealand's Sam Mennenga scored 21 points.
India, the group's lowest-ranked team at 82nd, made an auspicious start, taking a 6-2 lead over world No. 27 New Zealand in the first minutes. However, India, who were without captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi due to injury, were unable to capitalize on their early lead and quickly found themselves on the back foot. The Indians ended the first quarter behind the Tall Blacks 30-12.
India scored only nine points in the second quarter, falling 64-21 down at halftime. The Indian players played significantly tighter defense in the third quarter. New Zealand, on the other hand, enjoyed a commanding 80-35 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
India attempted damage control in the fourth quarter, but the game finished 100-47 in favor of New Zealand. On Friday, India will face the global No. 34 Philippines, and on Sunday they will go up against the 54th-ranked Lebanon. The group's top team will proceed to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed nations will battle in the playoffs for a chance to make the final eight for the second time.
India's greatest FIBA Asia Cup finish was in 1975 when they placed fourth.
