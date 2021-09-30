FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 | India ousted after 49-109 loss against New Zealand
Team India crashed out of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021, after suffering a 49-109 defeat at the hands of New Zealand. This was India's third loss in as many matches, and now the team is out of the tournament. Japan have made it to semis, while South Korea and New Zealand are still in contention.
In yet another below-par performance, the Indian women's basketball team lost to New Zealand in their Group A match 109-49, and have crashed out of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021. This was their third straight loss, with the first two coming against Japan and South Korea, which means that India finish at the bottom of the group with three points.
Japan have already made it to the semis, while New Zealand and South Korea will battle it out to get a spot in the semis.
As far as the match is concerned, world no.70 India were no match to world no.36 New Zealand, according to a report in Olympics.com. Right from the start the Kiwis maintained a solid lead. At the end of the first quarter, they lead 28-14, which eventually extended to 50-27 at the half-time.
India skipper Shireen Limaye was rather ineffective on the day, which was reflected in the final result. In the third quarter, India could only score seven points, which saw the match move in favour of New Zealand at 73-34.
