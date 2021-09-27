FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 | India routed 46-136 by four-time champs Japan
Today at 5:52 PM
Japan routed India 136-46 in the opening match of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021, in Jordan on Monday. The world no.8 Japanese girls dominated the match right from the start, and took a 100-point lead in the third quarter itself. India will square off against South Korea in their second match.
The Indian women's basketball team had a horrendous start to their FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 campaign, as they were routed by world no.8 Japan 46-136, in Amman, Jordan on Monday. The Indian team, ranked 70th in the world, were no match to the Asian giants, who have won the title four times.
For India, Pushpa Senthil Kumar emerged as the top-scorer with 11 points, while captain Shireen Limaye scored eight. Such was Japan's dominance, that they led 41-14 at the end of the first quarter, according to a report in Olympics.com.
India could hardly manage the possession, as Japan extended the lead over 100 in the third quarter itself. In the last and the fourth quarter, it was a disappointing performance by the Indian girls as they could only score seven points.
After this loss, India are place second in the group. They will now face South Korea on Tuesday, the world no.19 side.
If India wants to make it to the semis, they would have to aim for the top spot finish in the group. If they end second or third, they will have to compete in a playoffs, to be able to make it to the semis.
