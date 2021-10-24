Princepal Singh to play for Stockton Kings in NBA G-League
Today at 5:30 PM
Princepal Singh, an upcoming Indian basketball player, will continue to play in the NBA G-League as he was picked up by Stockton Kings, the affiliate team of Sacramento Kings. THe 20-year-old is only the third Indian after Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh Gill to play in the NBA G-League.
Indian basketball player Princepal Singh will continue to participate in the NBA G-League for another season after he was picked up by the Stockton Kings on Saturday. The team is the G-League affiliate of Sacramento Kings, owned by Indian American businessman Vivek Ranadive.
Princepal had become the first Indian player to be part of a championship-winning team in the NBA, when the Kinds had clinched the Summer League title. While in the last season, he had played for Ignite, another developmental team affiliated with the G-League. But the time spent there wasn't as fruitful for Princepal as he spent only 25 minutes on the court, in a total of four matches, scoring only nine points, and affecting four rebounds.
Earlier, he had become only the third Indian to play in the G-League after the likes of Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh Gill. Satnam had gone on to play for Texas Legends, a Dallas Mavericks affiliate, while Amjyot Singh Gill was picked by the OCK Blue, which is an affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.