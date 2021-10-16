Indian cager Ulhas KS to set to play in Moldovan National League
Indian cager Ulhas KS seems to be making a mark globally, as the Tamil Nadu native has been selected to play in Division 1 of the Moldovan National League, Europe. Ulhas had played for University of Westminster for three years and lead the team to victory in the inter-university league.
Hoopsters from India seem to be making a mark globally now, as a youngster from Kancheepuram in Tamil Naude, Ulhas KS, is all set to play in the professional basketball league in Division 1 Moldovan National League, Europe.
He will be playing for Gloria Basketball team in the league. The season starts from mid-October and will go on till end of January, according to a report in IANS. In the past Ulhas has also played for University of Westminster in London for three years. In fact, he captained the University of Westminster team to victory in the inter-university league in London while he was in his second year in college.
The cager said, "After captaining the University of Westminster to victory in the championship league, I was called to play in the English national basketball league which is one of the top leagues in the United Kingdom."
Ulhas further said, "My aim and ambition is to play in the NBA and I think that the Moldovan National League is a major step to realise that ambition." He will leave for Moldova on October 17 to participate in the league.
