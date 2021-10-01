FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 | India lose classification match against the Philippines, relegated to division B
Today at 12:11 PM
In a heartbreaking 70-74 loss against the Philippines in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2021, the Indian basketball team has been relegated to Division B of the tournament. Playing in a 7-8 classification match, India did put up a strong show, but could not finish the match on a high.
Team India's disappointing show continued at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2021 in Amman, Jordan, as they lost their fourth straight match on Thursday. Already out of the playoffs, India faced off against the Philippines in the 7-8th classification match, but lost 74-70. This means that India have finished eighth in Division A, and now have been relegated to Division B.
Earlier in the competition, the team had suffered lop-sided defeats to Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. Interestingly, India had finished at the bottom of Group A in the last competition as well, but stayed in the same group due to FIBA's inability to conduct the Division B matches.
Having said that, up against the world no.51 side, India did not give up easily. At the end of the first quarter, India were leading 19-13. The second quarter saw the Philippines side make a comeback, but not enough to take a lead over India.
In the third though, the opposition upped the attacks and finally managed to take a lead. For India, Pushpa Senthil Kumar scored 15 points while her sister Sathiya chipped in with 12.
For the Philippines, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo and Janine Pontejos were joint top scorers with 22 points each.
