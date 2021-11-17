SABA Championship 2021 | India continue their dominance, thrash Sri Lanka 114-48
Today at 6:58 PM
The Indian men's basketball team continued their impressive form at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021, and registered their second victory after they beat Sri Lanka 114-48 on Wednesday. With two wins in as many matches, India has reached the top of the points table.
The third and the fourth places are occupied by Bangladesh and Maldives. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian had managed to beat the Maldives, and now have a points difference of 123. In second place is Sri Lanka, with one win and one loss, and have a points difference of -55.
Team India, ranked 78th in the world, was not challenged by 132nd-ranked Lanka and took a 30-17 lead in the first quarter. Then come the second quarter, the five-time SABA champions added 28 more points to the score, while the Islanders could only manage 15.
Solid defence by the Indians in the last two quarters meant that they gave away only 16 points to the Lankans, while adding 56 themselves. It has been a dominant performance by the Indians in this championship. In their first match, they beat the Maldives 88-31.
Now Team India will face the Bangladeshi side in the last match of the Championship on Friday.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.