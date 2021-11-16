SABA Championship 2021 | Five-time champs India rout Maldives 88-31
Today at 3:41 PM
The Indian men's basketball team was off to a great start at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021, as they recorded a simple 88-31 win over the Maldives on Tuesday. Ranked 78th in the world, the Indian team did not face any challenge from the 142nd-ranked Maldives.
The Indian team had an early lead of 12-0 in the first four minutes of the match and ended the quarter with 26-4 advantage. In the second quarter too, the Indian team continued their domination and went on to add 28 points, while the opposition could add only seven points. It was a repeat in the third and the fourth quarter too, as the five-time SABA champions annihilated the opposition without breaking a sweat.
Though the Maldives did show a bit of improvement in the last quarter, but it came a little too late for them. This big win means that the Indian team has now moved to the top of the points table, followed by the defending champions Sri Lanka, who also won their opening match. The third and the fourth places are occupied by Bangladesh and Maldives. Now the Indian team will play against Sri Lanka in their next match on Wednesday.
