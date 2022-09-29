Tasnim Mir reclaims top spot in women's singles category of BWF world junior badminton rankings

Today at 4:17 PM
In the BWF world junior women's badminton singles rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday, Indian badminton player Tasnim Mir supplanted fellow countrywoman Anupama Upadhyaya as the new No. 1. Mir, won Chhattisgarh International Challenge 2022 and was given 4,000 ranking points in return.
Mir made history earlier this year when she became the first Indian woman to hold the junior world No. 1 position, but Anupama Upadhyaya momentarily dethroned her. She earned 19,250 points from 13 competitions to retake the top spot in the junior badminton world rankings. Anupama, who finished in second place with 18060 points from 20 tournaments, fell behind.
Unnati Hooda, a 14-year-old from Haryana, climbed the BWF ranks as well. She became the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 championship in January when she won the Odisha Open 2022. Even though she has participated in only five BWF badminton tournaments this season, she has moved up 16 spots since the beginning of September and is currently placed fifth with 13,395 points.
The last member of the Indian contingent in the top 10 of the BWF junior women's rankings is Anwesha Gowda, who is also 14 and is placed seventh. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, 18, who earlier this year rose to the top of the international junior badminton rankings, is presently placed eighth. The previous Indian junior shuttlers to hold the No. 1 ranking in the past were Lakshya Sen (2017), Siril Verma (2016), and Aditya Joshi (2014).
From October 24 to 30, the junior world badminton championships will be contested in Santander, Spain.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.