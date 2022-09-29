Tasnim Mir reclaims top spot in women's singles category of BWF world junior badminton rankings

Unnati Hooda, a 14-year-old from Haryana, climbed the BWF ranks as well. She became the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 championship in January when she won the Odisha Open 2022. Even though she has participated in only five BWF badminton tournaments this season, she has moved up 16 spots since the beginning of September and is currently placed fifth with 13,395 points.