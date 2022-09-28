Vietnam Open 2022 | Former junior world no.1 Sankar Muthusamy sends legendary Tommy Sugiarto packing

Today at 5:36 PM
On an eventful day, former junior world no.1 shuttler Sankar Muthusamy won his match against Indonesian legend Tommy Sugiarto at the Vietnam Open 2022, on Wednesday. Sankar ranked 121 in the world, eliminated the fourth seed, and 34-year-old Sugiarto from the competition in three games.
The Indian won 21-14, 20-22, 12-21 in 66 minutes, and has now progressed to the next round. Sankar will now take on C Lee of Vietnam in the third round of the competition. Meanwhile, other Indians faltered in the second round. World no.109 Rahul Chittaboina retired midway through the match against Tran MLA. The other Indians to lose in men's singles were Priyanshu Rajawat and Mithun Manjunath.
YONEX-SUNRISE Vietnam Open 2022— BWFScore (@BWFScore) September 28, 2022
MS - Round of 32
14 22 21 🇮🇳S.Sankar Muthusamy SUBRAMANIAN🏅
21 20 12 🇮🇩Tommy SUGIARTO
🕗 in 66 minutes
https://t.co/noLLtvRJLB
Rising women's singles player Anupama Upadhyaya had a disappointing outing at the BWF 100 tournament, as she lost to Malaysia's K Selvaduray 21-15, 18-21, 16-21. Rituparna Das, who is on a comeback trail, did manage to win her match though, against Bui BP of Vietnam 21-12, 21-17. While all the big Indian stars are missing in action in this tournament, they will be back at the Denmark Open, which is scheduled to take place from October 18.
