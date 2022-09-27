HS Prannoy retains no.1 spot in Race to Guangzhou, others rise in BWF rankings

Today at 6:27 PM
After enjoying an incredible few months, HS Prannoy has once more entered the BWF Top 15 rankings. He now holds the No. 1 position in the Race to Guangzhou list of the BWF World Tour Rankings and is ranked as the 15th best player in the world; Kidami Srikanth too gained a spot in latest rankings.
In the international badminton circuit, the 30-year-old badminton player has been a force to be reckoned with after regaining his form like nothing else. Prannoy, a former World No. 8, has been in excellent form and was crucial to India's victory at the Thomas Cup in May when the team also won a record gold medal.
This has been a long trip for HS Prannoy since his falling out of the Top 15 rankings in October 2018, having suffered injuries and endorsements in the intervening years. It can be fairly argued, however, that the current version of Prannoy is now braver and more mature than before.
A powerful force on the court, HS Prannoy has defeated badminton legends like Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufiq Hidayat, Viktor Axelsen, and Kento Momota during his career. In 2022, this has never been more clear than it is now.
In addition to HS Prannoy, who recently got married as well, there are other Indian shuttlers who have experienced success recently, including Kidambi Srikanth, who rose one spot to become the world's No. 11, Mithun Manjunath, who rose four spots, and Priyanshu Rajawat, who rose three spots to reach the world's Nos. 40 and 66, respectively.
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto's mixed doubles team broke a career-high rating of World No. 30, and MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's men's doubles team also advanced three positions to a World No. 23 ranking. These rankings came after Dhruv and Arjun won the India International Challenge 2022 championship and Ishaan and Tanisha took home the bronze at the CM Trophy India International Challenge 2022.
