PV Sindhu moves to world no.6 in BWF rankings, Meiraba Luwang biggest gainer

Mithun Manjunath too did well to rise to a career-best 53rd. Lakshya Sen remains India's best-placed men's singles shuttler in the ninth spot, followed by Kidambi Srikanth at 12th. In the men's doubles, the team of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun gained one spot to reach world no.26. In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have narrowed the gap on Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy. The former is ranked 34th in the world now.