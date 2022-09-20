PV Sindhu moves to world no.6 in BWF rankings, Meiraba Luwang biggest gainer

Today at 4:22 PM
In the latest rankings released by the BWF, star India shuttler PV Sindhu has moved a spot up to world no.6, surpassing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu, who had suffered from a stress fracture during CWG 2022, remains the only Indian women's shuttler in the top 10, while Saina Nehwal is in 32nd spot.
Other gainers in women's singles are Ashmita Chaliha at 52nd spot, who gained two places, followed by Anupama Upadhaya in 57th spot, Samiya Imad in 74th, Tanya Hemanth in 76th, and Smit Toshniwal at 83rd. As far as the men's singles are concerned, Maharashtra Open Challenger winner Meiraba Luwang gained 11 places, to be in 79th position.
Mithun Manjunath too did well to rise to a career-best 53rd. Lakshya Sen remains India's best-placed men's singles shuttler in the ninth spot, followed by Kidambi Srikanth at 12th. In the men's doubles, the team of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun gained one spot to reach world no.26. In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have narrowed the gap on Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy. The former is ranked 34th in the world now.
Indian junior shuttlers, on the other hand, continued to dominate the rankings. Unnati Hooda has climbed a few places to be ranked seventh in the world. Anupama still leads the charts, followed closely by Tasnim Mir. Anwesha Gowda is ranked sixth in the juniors.
