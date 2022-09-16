Reports | PV Sindhu withdraws from Denmark Open due to injury

The 2019 World Championship winner was forced to skip the tournament due to an injury. It was later revealed through scans, that the latter had suffered a stress fracture in her left foot; and has ever since been busy spending time with her family and friends. Meanwhile, the badminton calendar is going through a small break of sorts, and the action will resume from the Denmark Open in October, and then the Japan Open.

Meanwhile, her decision to skip the Denmark Open means that India will have to settle with one less player, worthy of winning the championship. Her untimely injury has also allowed her South Korean coach Park Tae-sang to enjoy a break with his family back home, and he too is expected to be back soon in India. Perhaps if all goes well for the Indian, she could be ready in time for the Japan Open.