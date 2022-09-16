Reports | PV Sindhu withdraws from Denmark Open due to injury

Today at 6:08 PM
In a big jolt to the Indian fans, star shuttler PV Sindhu has opted out of the upcoming Denmark Open BWF 750 event, slated to start on October 18. The Indian had suffered a stress fracture during her gold medal-winning campaign at the CWG 2022, and had also missed World Championships recently.
The 2019 World Championship winner was forced to skip the tournament due to an injury. It was later revealed through scans, that the latter had suffered a stress fracture in her left foot; and has ever since been busy spending time with her family and friends. Meanwhile, the badminton calendar is going through a small break of sorts, and the action will resume from the Denmark Open in October, and then the Japan Open.
Sindhu has withdrawn from the Denmark Open pic.twitter.com/VfFcXxXXci— Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) September 16, 2022
Meanwhile, her decision to skip the Denmark Open means that India will have to settle with one less player, worthy of winning the championship. Her untimely injury has also allowed her South Korean coach Park Tae-sang to enjoy a break with his family back home, and he too is expected to be back soon in India. Perhaps if all goes well for the Indian, she could be ready in time for the Japan Open.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.