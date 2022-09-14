HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal make big gains in BWF rankings

Today at 11:50 AM
HS Prannoy has moved up to World No. 16 in the BWF World Rankings, nearly returning to the Top 15 after a four-year absence. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, the top-ranked mixed doubles team in India, have also climbed ranks and are currently ranked No. 33 in the world, also a career-high.
HS Prannoy, who just ascended to the top spot in the Race to Guangzhou rankings for the BWF World Tour, has been on fire this season. The 30-year-old has been on a roll after reaching the quarterfinals of the World Championships and the Japan Open just recently, when Prannoy defeated former World No. 1 Kento Momota and 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew in a giant-killing rampage.
Given his tour success, he is anticipated to enter the Top 15 soon. Prannoy had already reached the world No. 8 position in his career. In addition, Kidambi Srikanth has moved up two positions to No. 12 in the world. Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has reclaimed the No. 7 position in women's singles after momentarily falling to No. 8.
Saina Nehwal, who won bronze in the London Olympics, has gained three spots and is currently ranked 33 in the world this week. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, who both won matches at the World Championships, have distinguished themselves by reaching a career-best ranking of World No. 33.
