HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal make big gains in BWF rankings

HS Prannoy, who just ascended to the top spot in the Race to Guangzhou rankings for the BWF World Tour, has been on fire this season. The 30-year-old has been on a roll after reaching the quarterfinals of the World Championships and the Japan Open just recently, when Prannoy defeated former World No. 1 Kento Momota and 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew in a giant-killing rampage.