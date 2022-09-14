Ashwini Ponnappa to end partnership with Sikki Reddy; to partner Sai Pratheek in mixed doubles

Today at 3:52 PM
As per reports in Indian Express, Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa is ending her partnership with Sikki Reddy in the women's doubles, to focus on the mixed doubles category in the future. Playing together for almost five years, the duo managed to win bronze medal at the 2018 CWG in Australia.
Not only that, the duo made it to the quarterfinals at the All England Open and also managed to qualify for the World Tour Finals. But in the last year, the team has failed to live up to the expectations, while their ranking has dropped considerably too.
Ashwini, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship with Jwala Gutta, is now looking to focus on mixed doubles with the 22-year-old Sai Pratheek. The latter partners Ishan Bhatnagar in men's doubles.
Ashwini, meanwhile, has had some decent mixed doubles partnerships going on in the past. Initially, she partnered Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and later Sumeeth Reddy as well, and got decent success. In fact, she went on to play the CWG 2022 with Sumeeth, but could not win a medal.
The 32-year-old is a former world no.10 in women's doubles with Jwala Gutta, and former world no.19 in mixed doubles with Rankireddy.
