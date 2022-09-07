Anupama Upadhyaya becomes top-ranked junior women's player, goes past Tasnim Mir

Today at 5:13 PM
Anupama Upadhyaya, a young shuttler, has now become Junior World No. 1 in women's singles rankings. By doing so, she has knocked Tasnim Mir, a fellow Indian shuttler, off the top spot in the BWF Junior World Rankings, becoming the sixth shuttler to achieve the feat from her country.
Aditya Sharma in 2014, Siril Verma in 2016, Lakshya Sen in 2017, and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian only a few weeks ago, along with Tasnim Mir are the other Indians, to achieve the top ranking.
Mir, Anwesha Gowda, and young Unnati Hooda are three additional Indian female shuttlers that compete in the Top 10 along with Anupama, who has the World No. 1 ranking in the junior rankings.
The Panchkula shuttler, who has competed in 18 events and performed admirably, has been in fantastic form lately, has cracked the women's Top 100, and is presently ranked World No. 63. "I am really happy today. I have achieved a milestone. Now, the next target will be to break into the top 40 in the senior category.
"Last six months have been good for me and I have won a number of championships," the 17-year-old conveyed to The Tribune. Anupama has had a successful year in 2022 thanks to victories in the Polish Open and Uganda Junior International. Anupama's other notable performances include a quarterfinal run at the Orleans Open Super 100 competition and a semi-final appearance at the Syed Modi International Super 300 in January.
Anupama, a student at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, has a packed schedule leading up to the important Junior Badminton World Championships, which will take place in Santander, Spain from October 17 to October 31. There, she will try to live up to the expectations that come with her new ranking.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.