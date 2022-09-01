Japan Open 2022 | HS Prannoy stuns former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore

Today at 11:26 AM
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy seems to be in the form of his life, as he got the better of the world no.7 and 2021 World Champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at the Japan Open. Prannoy reached the quarters of the tournament after beating Yew 22-20,21-19 in straight games on Thursday.
Although the Indian won the match in straight games, in the end, it was a close affair. In the first game, he saved three game points and was trailing 17-20. From there he pocketed the first game 22-20 and showed nerves of steel.
In the second game, the Singaporean was firmly in control of the proceedings as he led 11-4 at the mid-game interval, but Prannoy did not give up and made his opponent toil. At one point the duo was tied at 17-17, but Prannoy, once again kept his calm to complete the victory.
Prannoy had gotten into the second round after beating Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long, who had to withdraw from the match midway, due to an injury. This has been one of the most successful years for him, where he finished in the quarters at the Indian Open, Syed Modi International and German Open, while he ended in the semis Indonesia Open and Malaysia Masters.
On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth, the other Indian in fray, is yet to play his pre-quarters match, later in the day.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.