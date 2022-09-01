BWF cancels Macau and Hong Kong Open due to Covid-19 restrictions

Today at 3:37 PM
In the latest development, two world tour badminton events -- Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300 -- have been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions in the two countries. While the Macau Open was supposed to start on November 1, Hong Kong Open was slated to start on November 13.
However, the Badminton World Federation said it was informed by the governing body of the two countries that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation. "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) had been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants," the BWF said in a statement.
"However, with quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option than to cancel the tournament."
"Similarly, after considering all travel and entry restrictions into Macau, and the ongoing health prevention measures in place, Badminton Federation of Macau informed BWF there was no possibility to conduct their tournament this year." After the ongoing Japan Open this week, the world tour will move to Europe in October for tournaments in Denmark, France, and Germany.
