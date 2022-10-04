HS Prannoy moves a spot closer to top-10 in BWF rankings, Meiraba Maisnam gains big

The Indian shuttlers continue to make an impact in the BWF rankings, and once again a host of players have improved upon their standings. HS Prannoy, who has been in sublime form off late and is at the spot in BWF World Tour rankings, has gained a spot now to be world no.14, in the latest rankings.

The 30-year-old is the third-best placed Indian in the men's singles, after Lakshya Sen (9) and Kidambi Srikanth (11). But the rankings are dominated by young and upcoming stars from the country, with six others making significant gains in their positions. Mithun Manjunath is world no.48 now, whereas Priyanshu Rajawat is placed in the 65th spot. Meiraba Maisnam continues his stupendous rise, and is world no.68, after gaining six spots. Kartikey Kumar also gained three spots to be world no.93. 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 🔝



In the women's singles, Saina Nehwal managed to gain a position, to enter the top 30 players in the world once again. Young teenage sensation Anupama Upadhaya too continued her rise and is in the 54th spot. Despite being out of action for the last two months, PV Sindhu remains India's best-ranked player across categories, at world no.6.