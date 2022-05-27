Lakshya Sen to train with Viktor Axelsen ahead of CWG 2022

Today at 6:09 PM
Indian star player Lakshya Sen is all set to train with Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in May and June, to prepare for the Commonwealth Games 2022. His training will be divided into two phases, starting with an eight-day session in Dubai from May 29 to June 5.
From there, both Sen and Axelsen will head to the Super 1000 Indonesia Open in Jakarta. For now, Axelsen is ranked world no.1, and Sen is ranked ninth. Meanwhile, after that, the second phase will start from June 19 to 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Apart from this, it will be Sen's second training stint with Axelsen. They had also trained together in September last year in Dubai. Post that he had seen positive results, where he finished second at the Dutch Open, third at Hylo Open, and also won a bronze at the World Championship. In fact, at the German Open, Sen had beaten Axelsen in the semis also.
This has been a stupendous year for Sen, as he was also part of the team which won the Thomas Cup. In the final match of the tie, he defeated world no.6 Anthony Ginting in the final and took India to a historic win.
