Thailand Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth make winning starts, Saina Nehwal ousted

Today at 5:26 PM
It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers at the Thailand Open 2022, as PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the next round, while Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha faltered. Veteran Saina Nehwal too was ousted in the first round by South Korea's Kim Ga Eun in the first round.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, got the better of Lauren Lam of USA 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. The first game saw an even contest, while in the second, Sindhu was shocked by the American. But Sindhu displayed her experience to win the match, to win in 59 minutes.
This was Sindhu's third win in as many matches. Now she will take on the winner of the match between world No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan and world No. 46 Sim Yu Jin of South Korea next.
Earlier in the day London 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, lost against world no.19 Eun 21-11, 15-21, 17-21 to make an early exit. Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, came from behind against world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine to win the contest 17-21, 21-15, 21-11. Now she will face world No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark in the second round, with the latter beating world No. 3 An Se Young.
In men’s singles, world No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth won against European Games silver medallist Brice Leverdez. He won 18-21, 21-10, 21-16. Now Srikanth will take on world No. 42 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the second round. B Sai Praneeth's woeful form continued as he lost to Kantaphon Wangcharoen, also a world championship bronze medallist, 21-12, 21-13.
Ashmita Chaliha lost to world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-10, 21-15 while Aakarshi Kashyap was handed a 21-13, 21-18 defeat by world No. 11 Michelle Li of Canada.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.