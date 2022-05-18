Thailand Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth make winning starts, Saina Nehwal ousted

Earlier in the day London 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, lost against world no.19 Eun 21-11, 15-21, 17-21 to make an early exit. Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, came from behind against world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine to win the contest 17-21, 21-15, 21-11. Now she will face world No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark in the second round, with the latter beating world No. 3 An Se Young.