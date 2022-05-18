Thailand Open 2022 | Malvika Bansood and Ashmita Chaliha make it to the main draw

Today at 12:26 PM
Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha, two upcoming Indian badminton players, advanced to the Thailand Open 2022 women's singles main draw after surviving their respective qualifications. Malvika beat teammate Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18, 21-8 in a little under half an hour at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.
In 27 minutes, Ashmita Chaliha, a part of the Indian team that advanced to the Uber Cup 2022 quarter-finals last week, defeated Jennie Gai of the United States 21-16, 21-18. In the main round of the BWF Super Series 500 event, the world No. 65 shuttler will meet Thailand's world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon.
After surviving their first qualifying matches, all of the Indian men's singles players in contention on Tuesday lost their second qualifying matches. In the first qualifier, Priyanshu Rajawat, a member of India's Thomas Cup-winning squad and current world No. 81, defeated former junior world No. 1 Christo Popov of France 21-16, 21-17, but fell to Li Shi Feng of China 21-10, 22-24, 21-12.
Kiran George, the Odisha Open winner, and Subhankar Dey, the 65th-ranked player, were both ousted in the same way. In the departure of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's best doubles combination, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, lost their round-of-32 match to Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 19-21, 21-19 in 57 minutes.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and B Sai Praneeth are among the top Indian badminton players. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the Thailand tournament.
