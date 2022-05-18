Thailand Open 2022 | Malvika Bansood and Ashmita Chaliha make it to the main draw

After surviving their first qualifying matches, all of the Indian men's singles players in contention on Tuesday lost their second qualifying matches. In the first qualifier, Priyanshu Rajawat, a member of India's Thomas Cup-winning squad and current world No. 81, defeated former junior world No. 1 Christo Popov of France 21-16, 21-17, but fell to Li Shi Feng of China 21-10, 22-24, 21-12.