Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian men create history, assured of bronze after win over Malaysia

The Indian men's badminton team made history, as they reached the semifinals of the Thomas and Uber Cup after a gap of 43 years, which now assures them of their first-ever medal at the competition. India got the better of five-time champions Malaysia 3-2, in a close encounter on Thursday.
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy produced wins for the team, which took India to the next round. The clash though did not start well for the Indians, as Lakshya Sen lost his first match against Lee Zii Jia. Although Sen had beaten the Malaysian twice earlier, but could not go over the line this time around, as the late won 23-21, 21-9.
Later, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy helped India level the score as they beat in-form Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, winning the match 21-19, 21-15. In the second singles fixture, Srikanth beat NG Tze Yong, who is ranked 46th in the world. The Indian won 21-11, 21-17.
In another doubles clash, the team of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Panjala went down against Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi 21-19, 21-17. Then in the last match of the tie, HS Prannoy kept his calm against Leong Jun Hao and won 21-13, 21-8.
Prior to this year, the Indian team had made it to the semis of the tournament on three occasions -- 1952, 1955, and 1979, while in 2020, they were knocked out in the quarters. Now they will face Denmark in the last four clash.
