Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian women go down 0-3 to Thailand, crash out of competition

Prior to this tie, on Wednesday, Sindhu lost in straight games 15-21, 14-21 against world number four An Seyoung in India's final Group D match, where it was blanked 0-5 by Korea. But the loss hardly made any difference as India, by then, had already sealed a quarterfinal berth after ensuring a top-two finish in the group after back-to-back victories over Canada and USA. The Indian men's team will play Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Final later in the day.