Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian women go down 0-3 to Thailand, crash out of competition

Today at 8:19 PM
It was a heartbreak for the Indian fans as the women's team lost their quarterfinals tie 0-3 against Thailand in Thomas and Uber Cup on Thursday. It all started with double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu losing out to Ratchanok Intanon in three games, 21-18 17-21 12-21, which handed Thailand the lead.
The Indian looked completely off-color in the hour-long battle, as Intanon extended her lead in the head-to-head battle to 4-7. Thereafter, it did not take long for the Indians to go down 0-2 in the tie as the women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost 16-21, 13-21 against the Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Aakarshi Kashyap started her game well against Pornpawee Chochuwong but lost 16-21, 11-21 in the end, which finally ended India's challenge. After this match, the remaining matches were canceled as Thailand had already made it to the semis. In the second women's doubles contest, the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly was to face Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, while Ashmita Chaliha was scheduled to play Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
Prior to this tie, on Wednesday, Sindhu lost in straight games 15-21, 14-21 against world number four An Seyoung in India's final Group D match, where it was blanked 0-5 by Korea. But the loss hardly made any difference as India, by then, had already sealed a quarterfinal berth after ensuring a top-two finish in the group after back-to-back victories over Canada and USA. The Indian men's team will play Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Final later in the day.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.