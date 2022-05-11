Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian women decimated 0-5 by Korea, finish second in group

Today at 2:53 PM
In a poor outing for the Indian women at the Thomas and Uber Cup, the team lost 0-5 to Korea in their final league match on Wednesday. This means that India finishes second in their group behind Korea and still manage to qualify for the quarters, after their wins against Canada and USA, earlier.
Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu continued to falter against world no.4 An Seyoung, as the latter gave a reality check to the star Indian player. This was Sindhu's fifth defeat against the 19-year-old in as many games, as this time she lost in straight games 21-15, 21-14.
Then the combo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi was no match to the world number two pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan, going down 13-21, 12-21 in 39 minutes only. Thereafter, Aakarshi Kashyap then was sent packing 10-21, 10-21 by world number 19 Kim Ga Eun as India surrendered the tie 0-3.
There was no fight by the Indian team in the next two matches as well as Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Heeyong beat Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly 21-14, 21-11, while Ashmita Chaliha lost 18-21 17-21 to Sim Yujin as Korea completed the 0-5 drubbing of India. Even though the Indian team made it to the quarters already, this could have a demoralising effect on the team come the quarters.
Later on in the day, the men's team will take on Chinese Taipei in the final group match.
