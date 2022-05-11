Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian women decimated 0-5 by Korea, finish second in group

There was no fight by the Indian team in the next two matches as well as Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Heeyong beat Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly 21-14, 21-11, while Ashmita Chaliha lost 18-21 17-21 to Sim Yujin as Korea completed the 0-5 drubbing of India. Even though the Indian team made it to the quarters already, this could have a demoralising effect on the team come the quarters.