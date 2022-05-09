Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian men register 5-0 win over Canada, to face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday

Today at 5:53 PM
The Indian men's team confirmed a quarters berth after they beat Canada 5-0 in the Group C of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 on Monday. The team led by Kidambi Srikanth put up a fierce challenge against minnows Canada and maintained their winning streak in the ongoing tournament in Thailand.
First up, Srikanth, won his match against world no. 29 Brian Yang in three games, 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in 52 minutes. Post that, the doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy wreak havoc on Jason Hoshue and BR Kevin Lee. The Indian duo won the match 21-12, 21-11 in less than 30 minutes.
HS Prannoy showed his class as he got the better of BR Sankeerth 21-15, 21-12, in 42 minutes. The other men's doubles team of Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala, made it 4-0 after they registered a 21-15, 21-11 win against Dong Adam and Nyl Yakura. In the last match of the day, youngster Priyanshu Rajawat was stretched 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 against Victor Lai, but eventually the Indian won the match.
On Sunday, the Indian team had started with a win against Germany, which now means they will finish in the top two of their group. Now on Wednesday, the men's team will face Chinese Taipei, which will also give them a chance to top the group.
Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team will be in action in the Uber Cup against Team USA on Tuesday.
