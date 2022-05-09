Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian men register 5-0 win over Canada, to face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday

HS Prannoy showed his class as he got the better of BR Sankeerth 21-15, 21-12, in 42 minutes. The other men's doubles team of Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala, made it 4-0 after they registered a 21-15, 21-11 win against Dong Adam and Nyl Yakura. In the last match of the day, youngster Priyanshu Rajawat was stretched 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 against Victor Lai, but eventually the Indian won the match.